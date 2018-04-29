ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Danny DeVito gets his own day in his native New Jersey

ASBURY PARK, N.J. --
Actor Danny DeVito is getting his own day in his native New Jersey.

The Asbury Park Press reports that the Asbury Park City Council honored Devito on Saturday night by declaring his birthday, Nov. 17, as "Danny DeVito Day" in his hometown.

The honor was announced as DeVito appeared at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival, which helps raise money for arts education for school-aged children in the city.

DeVito is well known from the classic TV series "Taxi" and films including "Romancing the Stone," ''Twins" and "Batman Returns" and has directing and producing credits. He currently stars on the comedy series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also spoke at the festival, saying "Danny has never forgotten where he came from."

