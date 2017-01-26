ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum

EMBED </>More News Videos

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum.

By DEEPTI HAJELA
NEW YORK --
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum where he has been chanting "He will not divide us" in front of a live camera since Donald Trump's inauguration.

Police said LaBeouf pulled the scarf of an unidentified 25-year-old man outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, scratching his face in the process. They said he also pushed the man, who refused medical attention.

LaBeouf has spent the first few days of Trump's presidency swaying, dancing and repeating the phrase "He will not divide us" in front of a live camera outside the museum. The livestream is for a participatory public art project LaBeouf and two collaborators intend to have running 24 hours a day for the next four years.

The camera went live the morning of the inauguration, along with a website inviting the public to show up and participate. LeBeouf has been a frequent, though not constant presence.

Technically, the project from LaBeouf and his performance art partners isn't about opposition to Trump, LaBeouf told The Associated Press in an interview conducted on Monday in front of the livestream camera.

"We're anti-division out here. Everyone's invited," LaBeouf said. "I'm just saying, 'Be nice to each other.'"

It's not immediately known what led to the alleged altercation Thursday morning.

LaBeouf faces a misdemeanor assault charge. It's unclear if he has an attorney who can comment.
Related Topics:
entertainmentarrestnew york cityshia labeouf
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrities react to death of Mary Tyler Moore
Pioneering TV actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Dick Van Dyke recalls meeting Mary Tyler Moore
When Mary Tyler Moore helped save the Pennsylvania Ballet
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Road closures, SEPTA changes now in effect for Trump's visit
Trump to discuss his agenda in Center City today
Protesters dance, demonstrate amid GOP Retreat in Center City
Man dies after dumbbell crashes through windshield
Kenney responds to Trump's sanctuary cities order
Man, 19, paralyzed after shooting in Frankford
Police: Argument over money ends in shooting in Fern Rock
Show More
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Official: Mexico's president 'considering' scrapping US trip
Pioneering TV actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Woman, 96, mauled by 2 dogs in Germantown
Del. police: Gunman opened fire on van with children inside
More News
Top Video
Trump to discuss his agenda in Center City today
Protesters dance, demonstrate amid GOP Retreat in Center City
Man, 19, paralyzed after shooting in Frankford
Police: Argument over money ends in shooting in Fern Rock
More Video