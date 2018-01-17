ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Alex Trebek returns to taping 'Jeopardy!'

Pictured: 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek (Courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

LOS ANGELES --
Alex is back!

Longtime host Alex Trebek returned to taping "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday after a December surgery for a subdural hematoma caused by a fall.

Laughing with the audience, Trebek said, "One good thing (came) from this: I've now had successful surgeries from head to toe."

Earlier this month Trebek appeared in a video on the "Jeopardy" Facebook and Twitter pages Thursday to announce that he'd had the surgery during the show's holiday break.

Wearing a "Jeopardy" baseball cap and using the same tone he employs to explain difficult subjects on the show, Trebek says "I had a slight medical problem, subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago."

"Surgery was performed," he continues, "after two days in the hospital I came home and started recovery. The prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio taping more 'Jeopardy' programs very, very soon."

A spokesperson says there will be no interruption to the airing of new episodes hosted by Trebek.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentalex trebekjeopardy
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mickey, Elsa ready to skate in Atlantic City
Kim and Kanye welcome their third baby
'Bachelor' Arie says some surprising early goodbyes
Iconic songs from The Cranberries
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect charged with murder in Penn student's killing
Parents: Penn student killing may have been hate crime
AccuWeather: Morning Snow; Dry, Cold Afternoon
Delco man sentenced to 90 years for sexual assault of child
Woman struck and killed in Bensalem identified
Vehicles collide in icy conditions in Wynnefield
Brothers, 12 and 15 years old, struck by pellets
Mayfair businesses prepare for Eagles celebrations
Show More
Walmart distributing first-of-its-kind opioid disposal product
Eagles' Long teaming with Michelle Obama to help college students
Bensalem bagel shop searches for beloved customer
1st medical marijuana dispensary opens in Pa.
'Fire and Fury' author Michael Wolff speaks in Philly
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos