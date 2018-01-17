Alex Trebek returns to taping 'Jeopardy!'

Alex is back!Longtime host Alex Trebek returned to taping "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday after a December surgery for a subdural hematoma caused by a fall.Laughing with the audience, Trebek said, "One good thing (came) from this: I've now had successful surgeries from head to toe."Earlier this month Trebek appeared in a video on the "Jeopardy" Facebook and Twitter pages Thursday to announce that he'd had the surgery during the show's holiday break.Wearing a "Jeopardy" baseball cap and using the same tone he employs to explain difficult subjects on the show, Trebek says "I had a slight medical problem, subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago.""Surgery was performed," he continues, "after two days in the hospital I came home and started recovery. The prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio taping more 'Jeopardy' programs very, very soon."A spokesperson says there will be no interruption to the airing of new episodes hosted by Trebek.------