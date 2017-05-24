ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5

Ariana Grande arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By LEANNE ITALIE
Ariana Grande's management team says she has suspended her world tour through June 5 in the wake of a suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester.

The pop star, who was on a European leg of her "Dangerous Woman Tour," canceled stops scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the 02 Arena in London. She also canceled a May 28 stop in Antwerp, Belgium, concerts in Lodz, Poland on May 31 and June 1 as well as shows in Frankfurt, Germany on June 3, and Zurich on June 5.
Grande, who reportedly is in Boca Raton, Florida with her family, has kept a low profile since Monday's blast, which killed 22, including an 8-year-old girl. She took to Twitter afterward to say she was "broken" and "i don't have words."


