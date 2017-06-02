Ariana Grande's Manchester concert to air on 6abc

MANCHESTER --Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert will air on both ABC and Freeform on Sunday.
You can watch the concert live on Freeform at 2 p.m.
Then, you can watch a one hour special on 6abc after Action News Sports Sunday.
Schedule beginning Sunday evening:
7:30 pm Coverage of the NBA Finals
11:00 pm: Action News at 11
11:45 pm: Action News Sports Sunday
12:00 am: One Love Manchester concert
1:00 am: FYI Philly
1:30 am: The Chew: Best Backyard Barbeque
2:00 am: ABC World News Now
The "One Love Manchester" show will be held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured many more at a Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Proceeds from the show will go to an emergency fund for the city and the British Red Cross.
One Love Manchester ♡ June 4th https://t.co/nppsvzhxvC pic.twitter.com/jGlisp22HO— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 1, 2017
The concert is set to feature Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas and other artists. Tickets for the show sold out in less than six minutes.
