ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Arnold Schwarzenegger is stable after heart surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was recovering after undergoing heart surgery at a Los Angeles hospital, a spokesman for the box office legend said. (KABC)

Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after undergoing heart surgery.

The 70-year-old former California governor had a scheduled procedure to replace a pulmonic valve on Thursday, according to Schwarzenegger's spokesman, Daniel Ketchell. He was in stable condition on Friday.

"His first words were actually 'I'm back," so he is in good spirits," Ketchell tweeted.

The operation was necessary to replace a valve that had originally been installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect. "That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy," Ketchell said. Schwarzenegger opted for a less-invasive catheter valve replacement procedure.

An open-heart surgery team was ready during the procedure, but Ketchell said their presence wasn't unusual in such circumstances.

Schwarzenegger was a bodybuilding star before turning to movies. His career as an action hero took off with the box-office hit "Conan the Barbarian" in 1982. His role in the "Terminator" in 1984 propelled him into box-office superstardom. He served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

In addition to his heart ailments, Schwarzenegger had a motorcycle crash in 2001 that left him with several broken ribs. He's had a hip replaced and had rotator cuff surgery in 2003.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentarnold schwarzeneggersurgeryhospitalcalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
6abc's Sharrie Williams sits down with Leslie Odom Jr.
The Disney Vs. Pixar bracket will tear your office apart
Minivan Mommas take on SUV Moms in parody video
DMX faces the music: serenaded by judge, gets year in prison
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Authorities ID man killed in police-involved in Lehigh Co.
Church fire investigation on hold amid safety concerns
Cosby's quaalude use at issue ahead of trial
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
Officials: 'Bobcat' spotted in NJ just a house cat
Widow of Orlando nightclub shooter found not guilty
Megachurch pastor indicted on $3.5 million fraud
Man accused of neglect in death of 96-year-old mother
Show More
Car hit by RiverLine train in Burlington, NJ
Judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning
Car goes off road, hits tree in Hammonton, NJ
Traffic stop leads to Del. drug bust; 3 arrested
Man shot at point-blank range in Frankford
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Cosby's quaalude use at issue ahead of trial
Church fire investigation on hold amid safety concerns
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
More Video