OSCARS

Asghar Farhadi criticizes U.S. travel ban after his film 'The Salesman' wins at the Oscars

In this Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi poses for his film "the Salesman" during the premiere in Paris, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

A statement was read for director Asghar Farhadi, criticizing the U.S. travel ban, after his film The Salesman won the award for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.

Farhadi, the Iranian-born director and writer who was absent from the ceremony, had a statement read on his behalf by Anousheh Ansari.

"I am sorry I am not with you tonight. My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations whom have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S. Dividing the world into the 'Us' and 'Our Enemies' categories creates fear, a deceitful justification for aggression and war."

Social media users reacted after hearing Farhadi's statement.


Farhadi said in January that he would not attend the ceremony in the wake of President Trump's travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries.

"It now seems that the possibility of this presence is being accompanied by ifs and buts which are in no way acceptable to me even if exceptions were to be made for my trip," Farhadi wrote in his statement in January. "To humiliate one nation with the pretext of guarding the security of another is not a new phenomenon in history and has always laid the groundwork for the creation of future divide and enmity. I hereby express my condemnation of the unjust conditions forced upon some of my compatriots and the citizens of the other six countries trying to legally enter the United States of America and hope that the current situation will not give rise to further divide between nations."
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsacademy awardsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumppoliticsu.s. & world
Load Comments
OSCARS
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
LIVE BLOG: 2017 Oscars fashion, winners and more!
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
'Zootopia' wins Oscar for Best Animated Film
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
LIVE BLOG: 2017 Oscars fashion, winners and more!
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
'Zootopia' wins Oscar for Best Animated Film
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hundreds of headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery in Philly
2 members of Dover Police Department killed in crash
Woman discovers leg along Delaware River in NJ
Girl, 7, bitten in face by pit bull in Germantown
Actor Bill Paxton dead at age 61
Boscov remembered as energetic businessman, caring person
Dog's role investigated in Olney suspicious death
Show More
Woman injured in South Philly strip club shooting
AccuWeather: Milder Monday
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
Washington Township High School grad's film gets Oscar nom
La La Land team's journey from Philly suburbs to Oscars
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos