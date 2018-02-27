OSCARS

Going for Gold: Backstage with the creators of 'Coco'

EMBED </>More Videos

Producer Darla K. Anderson and director Lee Unkrich are the creative powers behind Disney-Pixar's Oscar-nominated feature "Coco"

By
In Disney-Pixar's Coco, a young musician named Miguel enters the land of the dead. The film, though, is very much alive, a nominee for Best Animated Feature at this year's Academy Awards.

"I'm just so happy that Coco has been embraced, and it has been connecting with people and it has been successful," producer Darla K. Anderson said.

The movie fits in to a real moment for diversity.

"I think it fits in beautifully," Anderson said. "It was so important that we had an all-Latino cast, and at the end of the day, a film like Coco, I hope, shows that we are all so much more alike than we are different."

The folks behind the movie are overjoyed with the recognition and love touting the film.

"It's an honor to be hanging out with 'our' movie with everybody representing our teams that worked so hard on it," Anderson said.
Coco was a labor of love, and red carpet promotion is a happy result.

"We spent six years making Coco, so an extra two months is not a big deal," director Lee Unkrich said. "Making the movie was hard. This is not hard."

Don't miss the Oscars this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbackstage with sandy kenyonentertainmentOscarssandy kenyonoriginals
OSCARS
Gary Oldman talks transformation into Winston Churchill
SPONSORED: Oscar-nominated Mary J. Blige: 'This character was in me'
Oscars Trivia Quiz: Test Your Knowledge!
Kimmel says another Oscars goof 'would be funny'
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Gary Oldman talks transformation into Winston Churchill
SPONSORED: Oscar-nominated Mary J. Blige: 'This character was in me'
Oscars Trivia Quiz: Test Your Knowledge!
Kimmel says another Oscars goof 'would be funny'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cherry Hill students stage walkout for suspended teacher
1 dead, 2 injured in Strawberry Mansion house fire
Phillies to induct Roy Halladay into Wall of Fame
LeBron James says Philly billboards are "very flattering"
Violent Pizza Hut holdup caught on camera
Pharmacy robbers caught on camera in Philadelphia
Eagles punter Donnie Jones announces retirement
2 people, including off-duty Philly cop, found dead in home
Show More
Innocent bystander among 3 shot in North Philly
Police: Road rage suspect displayed bat
Lawyer defends Florida deputy who didn't stop shooter
Video shows shooting at Hunting Park restaurant
3 men sought for Wawa robbery in Mount Airy
More News
Top Video
Cherry Hill students stage walkout for suspended teacher
1 dead, 2 injured in Strawberry Mansion house fire
Violent Pizza Hut holdup caught on camera
Action News Update
More Video