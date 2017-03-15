  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Barry unveils his Philadelphia Flyers fashion line on 'The Goldbergs'

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image abc"><span>ABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">ABC&#39;s The Goldbergs features their own Flyers Fashion Show! (ABC&#47;Byron Cohen)</span></div>
by Digital Producer Brock Koller
Barry Goldberg: Flyers fashion designer.

On Wednesday's episode of ABC's sitcom 'The Goldbergs,' the eldest son takes on the moniker of Bare (accent over the 'e'), a clothing designer who specializes in Flyers formal active wear.

It's all an elaborate plan by Barry in order to stay close to his girlfriend Lainey, who is planning on going to fashion school.

Barry, known to wear a Flyers shirt in almost every episode, enlists his friends - the JTP (the Jenkintown Posse) - as his clothing models.



The Flyers play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.

'The Goldbergs' airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

------
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentAction News SportsPhiladelphia Flyersthe goldbergs
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Find out the most popular Disney princesses by state
Philly's Jack Harris, who produced horror film 'The Blob,' dies at 98
Ben Affleck says he's finished alcohol addiction treatment
Nick and Vanessa talk about life after 'The Bachelor'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust
Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95
Arrest made in beating death of NJ homeless man
Philadelphia couple wanted in California double murder
Widow of slain prison guard refuses to meet with governor
AccuWeather: Evening Snow Squalls, Bitter Cold
Philadelphia deals with aftermath of nor'easter
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash in Delco; Rt. 1 reopens near Creek Rd.
Russian FSB officers, hackers charged in Yahoo breach
House intel leaders see no evidence on wiretap
Will mortgage rates rise? What to know about Fed rate hike
Snow, slush becomes an icy problem in Reading, Pa.
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos