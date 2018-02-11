"I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour," Beckham flatly told British Vogue in an interview published Saturday.
Rumors of a Spice Girls reunion tour began to swirl after Beckham posted an Instagram photo on Feb. 2 showing all five Spice Girls together.
"Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower," Beckham wrote on Instagram. A later photo also showed all five original Spice Girls with former manager Simon Fuller.
"There's something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming," Beckham told Vogue.
The English girl group, known for their late-90s hits like "Wannabe" and "Say You'll Be There," last toured in 2008 and grossed an impressive $70 million.