ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce makes history during Coachella set, includes Destiny's Child reunion

EMBED </>More Videos

Beyonce makes history at Coachella, Destiny's Child reunites for performance. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on April 15, 2018. (WPVI)

Beyonce has paid tribute Saturday to historically black colleges and universities and also reunited with Destiny's Child during her headlining performance at Coachella, which was delayed for a year because of her pregnancy.

Beyonce performed at two-hour set of her hits in Indio, California, where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held each year. The superstar was due to perform last year but had to postpone because she was pregnant with her twins, Sir and Rumi.

Her return did not disappoint the audience with a rousing set, including paying tribute to the marching bands, the dance troupes and step teams at HBCUs. She even performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the national black anthem.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams also joined her as they sang their smash "Say My Name," and husband Jay-Z also came out for a collaboration.

Beyonce is due to return for her second performance as Coachella returns for its second run next weekend.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbeyonceCoachellamusicmusic news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Kevin Hart to Philadelphia Starbucks: Make this right
Bon Jovi reunites to enter Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'
Fourth local contestant performs in American Idol's Top 24 Sunday
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bon Jovi reunites to enter Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Celebrity chef Rachael Ray visits Philadelphia
Trial begins in civil case focused on David Copperfield show
New Jersey Governor hails 'Bon Jovi Day' for Rock Hall inductee
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Starbucks CEO apologizes after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
Kevin Hart to Philadelphia Starbucks: Make this right
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Source: Eagles CB Worley arrested, police use Taser
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Philadelphia bar
Man, 30, struck and killed near Oxford Valley Mall ID'd
Tonight on 6abc: Comey gives 1st interview since Trump fired him
Show More
76ers roll past Heat in playoff opener 130-103
Flyers hope to ride newfound momentum vs. Penguins
Funeral service Sunday for Marine from Huntingdon Valley
Jay Wright presents Pope Francis basketball signed by team
Light Rain And Drizzle
More News