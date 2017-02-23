ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce out of Coachella; will perform in 2018

This Feb. 12, 2017 file photo shows Beyonce performing at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, will not perform at Coachella this year, but will headline the festival in 2018.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday, Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice said the pop star had to pull out of the famed festival under doctor's orders.

"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," the statement said. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."

It was not clear who will perform in her absence. Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will also headline the two-weekend festival in Indio, California. Radiohead will perform on April 14 and 21, and Lamar on April 16 and 23.

EMBED More News Videos

Beyonce announces she's pregnant with twins



Beyonce was originally set to perform April 15 and 22. It would have marked her first time she performed at the festival, and she would have been the first female act to headline Coachella since Bjork in 2007.

Beyonce, who last appeared at Coachella in 2014 when she danced onstage during her sister Solange's set, announced last month that she and Jay Z are expecting twins. It is not clear when Beyonce is due to give birth. Earlier this month, the pregnant singer performed at the Grammy Awards, where she won two honors for her genre-bending album, "Lemonade."

Jay Z, 47, and Beyonce, 35, are the parents of Blue Ivy, who was born in 2012.

Other performers at this year's Coachella include Lorde, the xx, Bon Iver, Future, Gucci Mane, Justice, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled and Father John Misty.
Related Topics:
entertainmentbeyonceCoachellaconcert
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscar red carpet celeb photo backdrop brought in amid ongoing preps
'Zootopia' brings its message of inclusion to the Oscars
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
Dolby brings mind-blowing sound to Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: School worker showed indecent images of herself
ESPN: 76ers trading Nerlens Noel to Mavericks
Police: Kids found in filthy Morrisville home, 5 arrested
EXCLUSIVE: Parents speak out after girl, 8, stabbed in head
Philadelphia doctor admits selling prescriptions to addicts
Laptop bursts into flames in Chesco home
Son killed protecting mom at Subway shop where both worked
Show More
Man struck, killed in NE Philadelphia crash identified
30 years ago: February 1987 snowstorm hits Philadelphia area
Homeland Security chief John Kelly: There will be 'no mass deportations'
Mom's boyfriend waives hearing in dismembered teen's death
Decision to end Del. basketball team's season prompts protest
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos