Billboard Music Awards: Check out the full list of 2017 winners

Rapper Drake accepts Top Male Artist onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In a night full of show-stopping performances, one musician had a night better than any other. Drake broke Adele's record for most awards in a single year at the Billboard Music Awards. The rapper's 13 wins included the coveted Top Artist award.


See the full list of winners below.

NOMINATIONS BY CATEGORY

Top Artist:
WINNER: Drake
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity (Fan Voted Category):
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted Category):
WINNER: BTS
Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes

Top Male Artist:
WINNER: Drake
Justin Bieber
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist:
WINNER: Beyoncé
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia

Top New Artist:
WINNER: Zayn
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham

Top Duo/Group:
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N' Roses

Top Billboard 200 Artist:
WINNER: Drake
Beyoncé
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:
WINNER: Drake
The Chainsmokers
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:
WINNER: Drake
The Chainsmokers
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist:
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna

Top Streaming Songs Artist:
WINNER: Drake
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots

Top Touring Artist:
WINNER: Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist:
WINNER: Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour:
WINNER: Beyoncé
Lionel Richie
Rihanna

Top Rap Artist:
WINNER: Drake
J. Cole
Desiigner
Future
Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour:
WINNER: Drake
Future
Kanye West
Top Country Artist:
WINNER: Blake Shelton
Florida Georgia Line
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour:
WINNER: Kenny Chesney
Luke Bryan
Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist:
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour:
WINNER: Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist:
WINNER: Juan Gabriel
J Balvin
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist:
WINNER: Lauren Daigle
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist:
WINNER: Kirk Franklin
Jekalyn Carr
Travis Greene
Tamela Mann
Hezekiah Walker

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:
WINNER: Drake "Views"
Beyoncé "Lemonade"
Rihanna "Anti"
Twenty One Pilots "Blurryface"
The Weeknd "Starboy"

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:
WINNER: "Hamilton: An American Musical"
"Moana"
"Purple Rain"
"Suicide Squad: The Album"
"Trolls"

Top R&B Album:
WINNER: Beyoncé "Lemonade"
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Frank Ocean "Blonde"
Rihanna "Anti"
The Weeknd "Starboy"

Top Rap Album:
WINNER: Drake "Views"
J. Cole "4 Your Eyez Only"
Kevin Gates "Islah"
DJ Khaled "Major Key"
A Tribe Called Quest "We Got It From Here...Thank You 4 Your Service"

Top Country Album:
WINNER: Chris Stapleton "Traveller"
Jason Aldean "They Don't Know"
Florida Georgia Line "Dig Your Roots"
Blake Shelton "If I'm Honest"
Keith Urban "Ripcord"

Top Rock Album:
WINNER: Metallica "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct"
The Lumineers "Cleopatra"
Radiohead "A Moon Shaped Pool"
Red Hot Chili Peppers "The Getaway"
Twenty One Pilots "Blurryface"

Top Latin Album:
WINNER: Juan Gabriel "Los Dúo 2"
J Balvin "Energia"
CNCO "Primera Cita"
Juan Gabriel "Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes"
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho "Recuerden Mi Estilo"

Top Dance/Electronic Album:
WINNER: Lindsey Stirling "Brave Enough"
The Chainsmokers "Bouquet (EP)"
The Chainsmokers "Collage (EP)"
Flume "Skin"
Kygo "Cloud Nine"

Top Christian Album:
WINNER: Lauren Daigle "How Can It Be"
Casting Crowns "The Very Next Thing"
Joey + Rory "Hymns"
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family "Love Remains"
Skillet "Unleashed"

Top Gospel Album:
WINNER: Tamela Mann "One Way"
Kirk Franklin "Losing My Religion"

Travis Greene "The Hill"
Tasha Cobbs "One Place: Live"
Hezekiah Walker "Better: Azusa - The Next Generation 2"

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"

Top Country Song:
WINNER: Florida Georgia Line "H.O.L.Y."
Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK "Setting The World On Fire"
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw "May We All"
Little Big Town "Better Man"
Keith Urban "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Top Selling Song:
WINNER: Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"

Top Radio Song:
WINNER: Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Sia Featuring Sean Paul "Cheap Thrills"

Top Streaming Song (Audio):
WINNER: Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"
Rihanna "Needed Me"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"

Top Streaming Song (Video):
WINNER: Desiigner "Panda"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)"
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"

Top Collaboration:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Sia Featuring Sean Paul "Cheap Thrills"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"

Top R&B Song:
WINNER: Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Rihanna "Needed Me"
Rihanna Featuring Drake "Work"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"

Top Rap Song:
WINNER: Desiigner "Panda"
Drake "Fake Love"
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad And Boujee"
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"

Top Rap Collaboration:
WINNER: Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)"
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello "Bad Things"
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad and Boujee"

Top Country Collaboration:
WINNER: Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK "Setting The World On Fire"
Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King "Different For Girls"
Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens "Kill A Word"
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw "May We All"
Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill "Sober Saturday Night"

Top Rock Song:
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors "Sucker For Pain"
Twenty One Pilots "Ride"
Twenty One Pilots "Stressed Out"
X Ambassadors "Unsteady"

Top Latin Song:
Nicky Jam "Hasta El Amanecer"
Daddy Yankee "Shaky Shaky"
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin "Duele El Corazon"
Shakira Featuring Maluma "Chantaje"
Carlos Vives & Shakira "La Bicicleta"

Top Dance/Electronic Song:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna "This Is What You Came For"
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & M "Cold Water"
DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber "Let Me Love You"

Top Christian Song:
WINNER: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family "Thy Will"
Lauren Daigle "Trust In You"
Skillet "Feel Invincible"
Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal "Eye Of The Storm"
Zach Williams "Chain Breaker"

Top Gospel Song:
WINNER: Travis Greene "Made A Way"
Jekalyn Carr "You're Bigger"
Tasha Cobbs Featuring Kierra Sheard "Put A Praise On It"
Kirk Franklin "Wanna Be Happy?"
Hezekiah Walker "Better"
