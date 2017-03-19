ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Billy Crystal postpones Philly shows due to flu

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Billy Crystal is postponing his two upcoming shows in Philadelphia to April due to illness.

The "Spend the Night with Billy Crystal" shows at Verizon Hall were originally scheduled for Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21.

Tickets to the March 20 date will now be honored for Friday, April 14 and tickets to the Tuesday, March 21 date will be honored for Saturday, April 15.

On Twitter, Crystal apologized to his Philadelphia fans.

"Sorry to my fans in Philly for postponing my show dates. Fighting a nasty flu," Crystal tweeted.



It was recently announced actress Bonnie Hunt will be joining Crystal as moderator and interviewer.

Tickets can be purchased at KimmelCenter.Org, the Kimmel Center box office, or charge by phone at 215-893-1999.

