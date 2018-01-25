ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jerry Blavat bringing good tunes, good times to Kimmel Center

Jerry Blavat brings good times to Kimmel Center. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at Noon on January 25, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Saturday night at the Kimmel Center, Jerry Blavat, the Geator with the Heater, is back with his 39th show: Disco, Soul and Doo Wop.

And if you ask Blavat about the vibe, he will break out in song!

The show includes the Clovers, Eddie Holman, the Intruders and others.

Blavat says it's all about nostalgia, the happy days in our history we want to relive again and again in song.

He says everyone, of all ages, goes out smiling.

The show is this Saturday night at Verizon Hall on the Kimmel Center's Cultural Campus.
