Bon Jovi inducted into Hall of Fame

It was a big night for New Jersey-bred rockers, Bon Jovi.The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.They performed their hit song "It's My Life," at the ceremony.Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi reunited with former members Richie Sambora and Alec John Such along with current bandmates David Bryan,Tico Torres and Hugh McDonald.Saturday was also declared Bon Jovi day in New Jersey.