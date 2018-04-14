ENTERTAINMENT

Bon Jovi inducted into Hall of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Bon Jovi inducted into Hall of Fame. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 14, 2018. (WPVI)

It was a big night for New Jersey-bred rockers, Bon Jovi.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

They performed their hit song "It's My Life," at the ceremony.

Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi reunited with former members Richie Sambora and Alec John Such along with current bandmates David Bryan,Tico Torres and Hugh McDonald.

Saturday was also declared Bon Jovi day in New Jersey.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentrock and roll hall of famemusic
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'
Fourth local contestant performs in American Idol's Top 24 Sunday
Model says Cosby raped her; chief accuser to testify Friday
Comedian Jim Gaffigan headlining Musikfest 2018
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrity chef Rachael Ray visits Philadelphia
Trial begins in civil case focused on David Copperfield show
New Jersey Governor hails 'Bon Jovi Day' for Rock Hall inductee
Walmart yodeling kid yodels his way to Coachella
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Starbucks apologizes after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Man killed during struggle with shotgun in Wynnefield
Officials: Murder suspect shot and killed by police in NJ
Driver rescued after big rig overturns in Del.
Trump staking claim of 'Mission Accomplished' in Syria
White House outlines evidence to support strike on Syria
Crews battle fire at recycling facility in Camden
Show More
AccuWeather: Much Cooler Sunday
1 dead in Blue Route crash in Conshohocken
NJ school bus driver charged with sexual assault
2 hurt in fight, stabbing in Old City
Person struck, critically injured in North Philly
More News