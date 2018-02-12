ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bruno Mars returning to Philadelphia with Cardi B

Bruno Mars and Cardi B perform "Finesse" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
You don't necessarily need finesse to score tickets to see Bruno Mars in Philadelphia, you just need some information.

It was announced Monday, the 11-time Grammy winner is returning to the Wells Fargo Center with his '24K Magic World Tour' on Wednesday, September 19 and Thursday, September 20.

Mars will be joined by Billboard chart-topping artist Cardi B.



Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 16 at 12 p.m. through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com or by phone at 1-800-298-4200 or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.

The tour kicked off last year in Antwerp, Belgium and will have made over 135 stops across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the U.K after its final leg.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbruno marsconcertwells fargo center
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 must-see music events in Philadelphia
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Musikfest back in business after weekend flooding
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Show More
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News