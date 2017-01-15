ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Watch these classic groin hits to celebrate AFV's 600th episode
EMBED </>More News Videos

At the end of the day, nothing is quite as hilarious as a groin hit. (America's Funniest Home Videos)

Is there any act of physical comedy as satisfying to watch as a groin hit?

CLICK HERE TO WATCH 600 HITS in 600 SECONDS TO CELEBRATE AFV'S 600TH EPISODE!

To celebrate their 600th episode, airing this Sunday on ABC, America's Funniest Home Videos has painstakingly assembled a hilarious compilation of classic groin hits from their collection over the years. Some were just well-intentioned athletic endeavors gone awry, while others pranks or accidents that left unfortunate souls wounded.

Regardless the circumstances that birthed each of the painful but funny displays, we guarantee this 90-second groin-hit compilation will make you laugh so hard it hurts.

Watch the 600th episode of America's Funniest Home Videos on Sunday, 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionABCdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerfunny videoviral video
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lucasfilm says no plans to digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films
FYI Philly - January 14, 2017 - 50 Best Restaurants
Actor Idris Elba raffles off Valentine's Day date for charity
Contest will pick opening acts for Bon Jovi tour
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
AccuWeather: Brighter Sunday
Man hospitalized after road rage shooting in Parkside
Tow truck driver killed in Tacony shooting
Mayor Kenney: 'Sit where you want' in Rittenhouse Square
Crime Fighters: Who killed Robert Colter III?
Trump Under Fire for Attacking Civil Rights Icon
Show More
SpaceX Returns to Flight With Successful Falcon 9 Launch
Driver killed after slamming car into pole ID'd
Body of missing Marine vet found in Clementon lake
Search continues for missing fisherman in Ocean County
Driver killed in Egg Harbor Township crash
More News
Top Video
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Man hospitalized after road rage shooting in Parkside
Mayor Kenney: 'Sit where you want' in Rittenhouse Square
Crime Fighters: Who killed Robert Colter III?
More Video