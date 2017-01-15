Is there any act of physical comedy as satisfying to watch as a groin hit?To celebrate their 600th episode, airing this Sunday on ABC,has painstakingly assembled a hilarious compilation of classic groin hits from their collection over the years. Some were just well-intentioned athletic endeavors gone awry, while others pranks or accidents that left unfortunate souls wounded.Regardless the circumstances that birthed each of the painful but funny displays, we guarantee this 90-second groin-hit compilation will make you laugh so hard it hurts.