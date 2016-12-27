ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Goodbye, Princess Leia: Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death

(Araya Diaz/WireImage|Twitter)

As co-stars and other celebrities learned of Carrie Fisher's death, they expressed their grief and remembered the actress who was immortalized as Princess Leia in Star Wars.

Fisher died Tuesday at age 60. She had been taken to the hospital on Friday after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
