ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Performers send prayers following reports of explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert

(@katyperry/Twitter)

Artists like Cher and Katy Perry are taking to Twitter to share their prayers following reports of an explosion and multiple fatalities outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.




Related Topics:
entertainmentexplosioncelebritysocial mediatwitter
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Alicia Vitarelli in Hollywood for DWTS finale
Alicia Vitarelli visits General Hospital for the Nurses Ball
The best dances from this season of 'Dancing with the Stars'
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: 19 killed, 50 injured after reports of explosion at Manchester Arena
PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert
VIDEO: Man with cerebral palsy punched in West Chester
3 students arrested, officer injured in fight near train station
Chief: Suspect was downloading child porn just before arrest
Family member of missing woman arrives from Poland
Fractured skull doesn't stop Shawnee lacrosse star
Show More
3 white men, 2 white women picked for Cosby jury so far
AccuWeather: Drying Tonight, Tracking More Rain on the Way
Trump says he didn't mention Israel in meeting with Russians
Victim in suspicious fire had charges filed against homeowner
Man dead in domestic incident involving off-duty Del. trooper
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos