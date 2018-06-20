ENTERTAINMENT

Champions of Magic wow Matt O'Donnell

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a magical morning at Action News.

Morning anchor Matt O'Donnell welcomed the Champions of Magic to the newsroom.

Mind reader Alex McAleer and daring duo Young & Strange spoke about their Philadelphia premiere which runs June 20 to 24 at the Merriam Theater. Tickets can be purchased at KimmelCenter.org.

For a taste of what you can see at the show, Alex asked Matt to write a word down on piece of paper.

See what happened next:


