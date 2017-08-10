ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Channing Tatum flaunts 'Magic Mike' moves in North Carolina convenience store

Channing Tatum made a surprise stop at a North Carolina convenience store this week, where the actor showed off some of his signature "Magic Mike" moves. (Facebook)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WPVI) --
Actor Channing Tatum made a surprise stop at a North Carolina convenience store this week.

WTVD-TV reports, the "Magic Mike" star posted the encounter at the Sunoco gas station in Statesville on Facebook Live. Statesville is about 40 miles north of Charlotte.


In the six-minute video, Tatum walks through the store and grabs a beverage and candy bar before dancing with the clerk, Beatrice.
Tatum, who is known for his dance skills, has done several live videos around the state to promote his new film "Logan Lucky." The movie is about two brothers attempting to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.
