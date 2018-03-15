ENTERTAINMENT

Alabama, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley headline Chester County country music festival

Brad Paisley performs during his Weekend Worrior World Tour at the Allstate Arena on Saturday, Feb 24, 2018, in Rosemont, IL. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

GLENMOORE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Chester County is ready to show its country spirit with a three-day music festival in the Brandywine Valley.

Alabama, Toby Keith, and Brad Paisley are headlining Citadel Country Spirit USA at Ludwig's Corner Horse Show Grounds in Glenmoore.

The festival, featuring more than 20 country music artists on two stages, takes place August 24th to 26th.

Alabama headlines on Friday, August 24. Toby Keith headlines on Saturday, August 25. Brad Paisley headlines on Sunday, August 26. The remainder of the lineup will be announced at a later date.

Three-Day Super Early Bird Passes, starting from $189, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 16 at www.countryspiritusa.com. Three-Day Pass prices increase on March 30. Single-day tickets also go on sale March 30. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), a Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentpa. newsfestivalmusicWallace Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Prosecutors unopposed to release of rapper Meek Mill
Netflix accused of bribing kids to binge with collectible 'patches'
Entertainment Now: Locals on 'Idol' stage, Beyonce, Jay-Z heading to Philly
Third local contestant wins golden ticket on American Idol
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix accused of bribing kids to binge with collectible 'patches'
6ABC's Dirty Dancing Ticket Sweepstakes
Entertainment Now: Locals on 'Idol' stage, Beyonce, Jay-Z heading to Philly
Craig Mack, rapper known for 'Flava in Ya Ear,' dies at 47
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Toys "R" Us to close all 735 stores in US
TIMELINE: Toys "R" Us through the years
Grandfather shot multiple times in West Phila. home
Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members
21 Berks Co. students suspended for walkout
Teenage boy hit by stray bullet in Chester
Prosecutors unopposed to release of rapper Meek Mill
Police investigate fatal shooting in Overbrook Park
Show More
2 men run from South Philly traffic stop, guns found
Pa. ballplayer cut after domestic violence video released
Suspect ID'd in sexual assault of missing teen
Student, 6, on wrong school bus ends up miles from home
United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos