MUSIKFEST

Comedian Jim Gaffigan headlining Musikfest 2018

Jim Gaffigan presents the award for best comedy series at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Comedian Jim Gaffigan will be headlining Musikfest this summer in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Gaffigan will perform on the Sands Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Sunday, August 5th.


He is the second comedian to perform at Musikfest in its 35 years. Jerry Seinfeld performed in 2015.

Other music headliners include Jason Mraz, Brantley Gilbert, Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threquxdown Tour, Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Tickets for Jim Gaffigan are $44-$69 and go on sale starting Tues., April 17, at 10 a.m.

Other tickets are available now at Tickets.artsquest.org/

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmusikfest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MUSIKFEST
Jason Mraz headlining Musikfest 2018
Record breaking attendance at Musikfest
Matt O'Donnell on the drums at Musikfest!
FYI Philly: Unearthing local fine dining and an entrepreneur's paradise
More musikfest
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pa. girl's anti-bullying plea gets support from Hugh Jackman
Mayor Kenney visits Meek Mill in prison
'Roseanne' pays tribute to late actor Glenn Quinn
Idol Sweepstakes
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Brady offers $40K for return of K-9 to SEPTA officer
Shots fired at police in Southwest Philadelphia
Person injured in West Philadelphia shooting
43K Pa. drivers need to find new insurance by Thurs.
3 injured in Hunting Park fire, residents escape through window
Pedestrian struck and killed in New Castle
Accusers confront Bill Cosby; they aren't holding back
Police search for Easter Sunday murder suspect
Show More
Detectives make arrest in Cobbs Creek murder of art school student
Free coffee for Wawa Day on Thursday
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Feeling Like Summer on Friday
76ers, summer fans: Bring on the heat!
Air Force Major surprises family at Phillies game
More News