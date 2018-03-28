  • LIVE VIDEO 10am UPDATE + REPLAYS
  • LIVE VIDEO Press conference on Jefferson, Einstein Health merger
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed in car

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Corey Feldman on Wednesday morning said he was hospitalized after being stabbed and wounded overnight. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
Actor Corey Feldman on Wednesday morning said he was hospitalized after being stabbed and wounded overnight.

In a pair of tweets, Feldman said he was sitting in his car when three men approached and attacked him, adding that his security was distracted at the time.


The actor did not specify the location of the incident but said the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating.

The LAPD tweeted, "#LAPD: We are investigating an ADW reported by the victim, actor @Corey_Feldman."



An LAPD spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on the matter.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentactorentertainmentstabbingLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
Some big names have turned on Snapchat and "Black Panther" makes history yet again.
7 questions with Jasmin Savoy Brown of 'For the People'
Several local contestants heading to Hollywood week on American Idol
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
LIVE: Press conference on Jefferson, Einstein Health merger
Einstein Health to merge with Jefferson Health
Bodies not discovered for 3 days following deadly fire
Bucks County park being blamed for death of dogs
Villanova students camp out for best seats
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Judge weighs charges in Penn State frat pledge's death case
Show More
Kim, Xi portray strong ties after NKorea leader's China trip
Kensington residents react to safe-injection site proposal
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Damp Wednesday
Catholic school principal reinstated after clash with parish
Protests resume in fatal Sacramento police shooting
More News
Top Video
Utah trooper goes airborne after struck by sliding vehicle
Judge weighs charges in Penn State frat pledge's death case
Bucks County park being blamed for death of dogs
Villanova students camp out for best seats
More Video