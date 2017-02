Could 'La La Land' win the 'Big Five' at the Oscars?

"It Happened One Night's" Frank Capra, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest's" Jack Nicholson and Louise Fletcher, and "The Silence of the Lambs'" Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins.

It's a feat that has only been accomplished by three movies in motion picture history. Now,just may be the fourth film ever to win an award in all major categories this year at the Oscars, also known as winning the "Big Five."The "Big Five" categories are Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and either Best Original Screenplay or Best Adapted Screenplay. In the history of the Oscars, 43 films have received nominations in all the Big Five categories, but onlyin 1935,in 1976, andin 1992, have managed to win them all in their given year.What is unique aboutis that it actually has a decent shot of winning in four of the Big Five categories. According to awards prediction website Goldderby.com , the film is a frontrunner in the Best Picture, Actress, Director and Original Screenplay categories.The film already won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Musical and Comedy, with its closest Oscar contender Moonlight taking home the Golden Globe but in the drama category. Still,is trailing behindin the expert predictions for the Best Picture Oscar.Damien Chazelle, who's nominated for Best Director for, took home top honors at the Directors Guild of America Awards on Feb. 4. With only seven DGA Best Director winners in history not repeating the same feat at the Oscars, there's little chance Chazelle leaves empty-handed.Emma Stone won Best Actress at the SAG Awards and took home the award for Best Actress - Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes. This has Oscars prediction experts putting her plenty of miles ahead of the rest of the pack. The two actresses who look to have a shot at upsetting Stone are Natalie Portman forand Isabelle Huppert for, who won Best Actress Golden Globe for drama her performance. Each actress was listed by a few Oscars experts as their top picks to win the award, and if Portman wins at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday, odds may be better in her favor to upstage Stone for the Best Actress Oscar. But with the majority of experts predicting Stone to take home Oscar gold, the actress' chances at winning will be hard to overturn.One category wheremight fall flat is Best Original Screenplay.is still being picked by experts as a strong contender, and Oscar voters could honor the film with the Best Original Screenplay Oscar. Damien Chazelle is nominated for both Director and Original Screenplay for, so it's possible that the Oscar votes will spread the love around., though, is still being predicted to win.The only Big Five category thatisn't predicted to win is Best Actor for Ryan Gosling. The race right now appears to be neck and neck between Casey Affleck forand Denzel Washington for. Affleck took home acting honors at the Golden Globes but Washington pulled the same feat at the SAG Awards. And none of Goldderby's Oscars experts have Gosling as their pick to win the race. It's unlikely that Gosling could win, but asfamously trumpets, here's to the ones who dream.