Former rapper Craig Mack, best known for the platinum 1994 hit "Flava in Ya Ear" has died in South Carolina.Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey says the 47-year-old Mack died at his home in Walterboro around 9 p.m. Monday. Harvey said it appeared Mack died of natural causes.The Long Island, New York, native at one time was part of Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment, which released his first album, "Project: Funk da World," anchored by "Flava in Ya Ear," which was nominated for a Grammy. His follow-up single, "Get Down" went gold.After Mack left Diddy, he released a second album, "Operation: Get Down" in 1997 but left the music industry and devoted his life to religion.DJ Scratch said on Instagram that Mack formerly handled his turntable setups and breakdowns.-----