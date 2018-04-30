ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cristal Palace Sweepstakes

PIFA EVENTS | Cristal Palace

Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts
Cristal Palace with Nobuntu
Friday, Jun 01, 2018 - Sunday, Jun 10, 2018
Aerial Dance Party


More than 200,000 witnessed the "jaw-dropping sensation" during the 2011 PIFA, when aerial performers dangled hundreds of feet in the air above Broad Street and transfixed the crowd with an otherworldly spectacle. Transe Express, the celebrated French performance troop, returns with the world premiere of Cristal Palace, a 360-degree immersive event featuring a human chandelier as the centerpiece for the best dance party Philly has ever seen.

Transe Express has been dubbed by critics as "the pioneers of street art" and has performed in over 50 countries on five continents. Cristal Palace, a site-specific spectacle commissioned for PIFA, is set outdoors and celebrates dance in all its revelry through a multi-sensory, high-flying, and infectious experience showcasing aerial acrobats.

Nobuntu, the world-renowned, all female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe is performing live 20 minutes prior to Cristal Palace on the banks of the Schuylkill River. Witness the highly anticipated vocal singing group's creative Zimbabwean, Afro Jazz, and Gospel performances. All Cristal Palace tickets will allow access to this opening performance. What an exciting 2 for 1 deal!
