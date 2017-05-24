ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24 finale

"Dancing with the Stars" Season 24 came down to finalists Rashad Jennings, David Ross and Normani Kordei.

By Cari Skillman
LOS ANGELES --
Season 24 of "Dancing with the Stars" comes to an end with a trio of fan favorite dancers.

It seems like fans would have been happy with either Rashad Jennings, Normani Kordei or David Ross taking home the Mirrorball Trophy.

But in the end, the glitter dome went to NFL star Rashad Jennings and his pro partner Emma Slater.



Major League Baseball star David Ross and Lindsay Arnold took second place, while pop star Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy claimed third.

Jennings apparently enjoys his new dance skills so much, he's joining the "Dancing with the Stars: Live! Hot Summer Nights!" tour. It kicks off June 16 and runs through Aug. 13.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsdanceerin andrewsABCreality television
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Who won? Alicia Vitarelli in Hollywood for DWTS finale
Tom Cruise reveals 'Top Gun 2' to start filming soon
Stars talk about 'General Hospital's' Nurses Ball
This season's best dances from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Rachel makes connections on 'The Bachelorette'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Phila. man exonerated after 24 years in prison: I feel wonderful
Britain raises terror level to critical after concert attack
Officials: NJ nuclear power plant warning was an error
AccuWeather: Unsettled Pattern Continues into the Holiday Weekend
Plane engine catches fire at Newark Airport, 5 injured
Passengers arrive from Manchester still in shock
Manchester attack has Philly focused on soft targets
Show More
1 dead, 2 injured in Germantown shooting
Man shot 6 times in Olney
Fiery tanker-truck blast kills driver in California
Trump expected to retain attorney for Russia inquiry
NFL cuts OT to 10 minutes and opens up end zone celebrations
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos