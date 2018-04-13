'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed

In a special all-athlete season of Dancing with the Stars, Olympics athletes, a basketball legend and more will be hitting the ballroom floor.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Mirai Nagasu
Josh Norman
Chris Mazdzer
Jamie Anderson
Johnny Damon
Jennie Finch
Arike Ogunbowale
Tonya Harding
Adam Rippon
Good Morning America revealed the cast Friday.
Stay tuned for more details.
Watch Dancing With the Stars on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC, beginning April 30.
