'Dancing with the Stars' premiere songs revealed

As the stars are getting ready to light up the stage for the premiere of the 24th season of Dancing with the Stars, the song and dance styles for their first performances have been revealed.

Some couples have chosen popular chart-toppers for their first performance while others have opted for more suprising choices.

Recently engaged Bachelor star Nick Viall and partner Peta Murgatroyd will dance the Cha Cha to pop hit "Let Me Love You" by DJ Snake and Tiesto featuring Justin Bieber.

Fresh off of his World Series win with the Chicago Cubs, David Ross will dance with Lindsay Arnold to the Cubs rallying song "Go Cubs Go."

Mr. T will tap into his former role of B.A. Baracus as he dances to the "Theme from the A-Team" with partner Kym Herjavec.

The full list of dance styles and songs can be seen here:


Simone Biles & Sasha Farber - Tango - "Untouchable" by Tritonal and Cash Cash

Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess - Cha Cha - "Move" by Luke Bryan

Charo & Keo Motsepe - Salsa - "Cuban Pete" by Mambo Compañeros

Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko - Salsa - "XXPEN$IVE" by Erika Jayne

Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater - Cha Cha - "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars

Chris Kattan & Witney Carson - Cha Cha - "What is Love" by Haddaway

Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev - Viennese Waltz - "She's Always a Woman" by Billy Joel

Normani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy - Quickstep - "Good Time Good Life" by Erin Bowman

Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy - Viennese Waltz - "Make Something Beautiful" by Ben Rector

Mr. T & Kym Herjavec - Cha Cha - "Theme from the A-Team" by Mike Post, Pete Carpenter and The Daniel Caine Orchestra

David Ross & Lindsay Arnold - Quickstep - "Go Cubs Go" by Steve Goodman

Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd - Cha Cha - "Let Me Love You" by DJ Snake and Tiesto featuring Justin Bieber

Watch the new season of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
