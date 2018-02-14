ENTERTAINMENT

Dave Chappelle to host Roots Picnic at Festival Pier

Dave Chappelle attends the Universal Music Group's Grammy after party at Spring Studios on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Dave Chappelle will be the host of the annual Roots Picnic at Festival Pier.

The concert's lineup was announced on social media on Wednesday.

The show takes place on Saturday, June 2nd. It is the 11th year The Roots are holding the event in their hometown.

The headliners include Philadelphia native Lil Uzi Vert, Dirty Projectors, The Diplomats, 2 Chainz, 6LACK, dvsn, and Brandy.

Black Thought and J. Period's live mixtap returns with Fabolous, and Jadakiss.

EMBED More News Videos

10th Annual Roots Picnic held in Philly. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 3, 2017.



Tickets go on sale Friday at Noon on Rootspicnic.com/Philly and Ticketmaster.com.


