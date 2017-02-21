ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

David Cassidy fighting memory loss, wants to 'enjoy life'

NEW YORK --
Former "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy says he's struggling with memory loss.

The 66-year-old actor-singer tells People magazine his family has a history of dementia and he had sensed "this was coming." He says for now he wants to stay focused and "enjoy life."

Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy. He's the stepson of actress and fellow "Partridge Family" star Shirley Jones.
