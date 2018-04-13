U.S. & WORLD

David Copperfield may have to reveal trick after lawsuit surfaces

David Copperfield may have to reveal trick after lawsuit surfaces. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on April 13, 2018. (WPVI)

It's a difficult dilemma for the world-famous magician, David Copperfield.

Reveal the truth behind one of his tricks, or risk losing millions of dollars.

The escape artist is being sued by an audience member, who was part of an illusion called "the vanishing crowd," back in 2013.

Gavin Cox was one of 13 people chosen to disappear from a cage suspended above the stage, then reappear at the back of the crowd, but Cox says it was chaos.

He claims he was rushed off stage and into a dark construction zone where he slipped and fell, leading to permanent brain damage.

Cox is now suing Copperfield, the MGM Grand Hotel, and the construction crew.

Cox's attorney now wants the magician to explain how the trick works, step-by-step, on the stand.

Copperfield's attorneys were trying to get that testimony closed to the public, citing trade secrets, but a judge denied that request.

It is still unknown if the entertainer will take the stand.

