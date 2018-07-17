Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside home
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Flash Flood Watch
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Philly Proud
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Best of the Class
American Idol
Inside Story
Visions
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Tuesday, July 17, 2018 12:34PM
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
Live Nation
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
3 tantalizing food and drink experiences in Philadelphia this week
Happy Birthday, Disneyland!
Video Essay: Nuevofest takes over World Cafe Live
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside home
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore
Boy dies, 4 others injured in North Philadelphia shooting
AccuWeather: Drenching Storms This Afternoon and Evening
21-year-old man shot 9 times while riding bike in North Phila.
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
9 casinos apply for online gambling licenses in Pa.
Show More
Fire damages multi-million dollar Princeton home, firefighters hurt
Arrest made in Dunkin Donut robbery in Cobbs Creek
Police: Man sought for bank robbery in Acme store in Philly
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Woman accused of biting off victim's nose and swallowing it
More News