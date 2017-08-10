Singer Dionne Warwick has been announced as the recipient of Philadelphia's 2017 Marian Anderson Award.The five-time Grammy winner will receive the prestigious award in November at the Kimmel Center."I have received many awards during my 55 years in this entertainment industry and treasure each of them, however, I have to say, to have been considered worthy enough to receive the Marian Anderson Award, has left me speechless!" Warwick said in a statement.The Marian Anderson Award was created to celebrate critically acclaimed artists who have used their talents for personal artistic expression and/or whose body of work has contributed to society in a positive manner."We are pleased to honor Dionne Warwick with the 2017 Marian Anderson Award," Mayor Kenney said in a statement. "She is a perfect example of an artist whose incredible talent and extensive accomplishments closely align with the achievements of Marian Anderson herself."The announcement was made on Thursday.Warwick's career in music spans over 50 years and 100 million records sold.She joins other recipients of the award which include Maya Angelou, Jon Bon Bon Jovi, Richard Gere, Harry Belafonte, and James Earl Jones.----------