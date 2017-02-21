OSCARS

Diverse nominees have organizers hoping #OscarsSoWhite a thing of the past

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on the diverse group of Academy Award nominees

By
HOLLYWOOD, California --
The red carpet is rolled out in Hollywood for what organizers say is a more diverse and inclusive Academy Awards, trying to put the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag and controversy of the past to rest for good.

"It just so happened that this year we had an abundance of films that represented inclusion," Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Cheryl Boone Isaacs said.

Two years in a row of all 20 nominees in the acting categories being white led to protests, boycotts and mockery.

"I'm here at the Academy Awards, also known as the white people's choice awards," host Chris Rock said during his monologue.

This year, seven of the 20 acting nominees represent racial diversity, from Viola Davis to Dev Patel, and it extends to other categories as well.

Joi McMillon is now the first African-American woman nominated for editing for her work on "Moonlight," and four of the five films nominated in the best documentary category were made by black filmmakers.

"I think they've done a wonderful job," actor Edward James Olmos said. "There's some great films this year, and there's a lot of diversity."

And now, the writer who started the "Oscars So White" hashtag says while there is still more work to do, this year's nominations are a "step in the right direction."
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsdiversityaward shows
Load Comments
OSCARS
Oscar nominee Ava Duvernay uses 'shock and awe' in '13th' documentary
Big names set to perform at the Oscars
See who will be presenting at the 2017 Oscars
Red Carpet Recap: Part 3
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
FYI Philly: Best Brew Pubs and Healthy Winter Soups - February 18, 2017
David Cassidy fighting memory loss, wants to 'enjoy life'
Oscar nominee Ava Duvernay uses 'shock and awe' in '13th' documentary
Alex Trebek raps popular lyrics on Jeopardy!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Train operator critically injured in Upper Darby crash
Del. prison warden placed on leave after inmate uprising
AccuWeather: Cool Today, Record Warmth By Thursday
Police: Man made up story of carjacking and child abduction
Police: Air Force member tackles robbery suspect in Delaware
Man Arrested for 6th DUI offense in Delaware
Woman dies after crash in Pottstown cemetery
Show More
Bull on the run captured in Queens, New York
Sinkhole opens up in Allentown neighborhood
1 dead in double shooting in Wilmington
Tractor trailer overturns on I-476 ramp to I-76
Police: 2nd woman kidnapped in New Castle County
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Sinkhole opens up in Allentown neighborhood
Tractor trailer overturns on I-476 ramp to I-76
Police: Man made up story of carjacking and child abduction
More Video