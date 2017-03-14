ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Dolly Parton fund helps 921 who lost homes in wildfires

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. --
Dolly Parton's My People Fund has issued monthly checks to 921 people who lost their homes in deadly wildfires that ravaged East Tennessee last year.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Dollywood Foundation President David Dotson said the fund received more than 80,000 donations in December and January, which has allowed it to issue the checks.

The wildfires struck in November, killing 14 people in the Gatlinburg area and destroying or damaging thousands of buildings.

Parton said afterward that she was heartbroken about wildfires that tore through the county where she grew up and promised to set up a fund to give $1,000 per month for six months to those who lost their primary residence in the blaze.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

------
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentwildfireu.s. & worldTennessee
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Engagement rings on 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'
'The Bachelor' Nick Viall gets engaged
Russia planning real-life 'Hunger Games' reality show competition
6abc Loves the Arts: American Watercolor exhibit
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Powerful nor'easter hitting the area
Philly snow emergency in effect; city offices to open
Center City returning to normal after nor'easter
Sleet changing back to snow in Philadelphia
Nor'easter hits Jersey shore with high winds
Snow accumulating in Lehigh County
Nor'easter causes road flooding at Jersey shore
Show More
Nor'easter causes power outages around the Tri-State area
DelDOT plow truck crashes in Newark
Fallen trees, coating of ice in Del. due to nor'easter
SEPTA: Nor'easter impacting service as expected
Snow, sleet and rain falls in Runnemede
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos