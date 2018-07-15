U.S. & WORLD

Dublin girl gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beautiful hand-drawn photo

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl from Dublin gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beautiful hand-drawn photo. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

DUBLIN (WPVI) --
Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, have taken the unusual step of accepting a gift from a fan while visiting Dublin, Ireland.

A video went viral last week when 19-year-old Chloe Mullins gave the royal couple a hand-drawn portrait of their engagement photo.

The Irish student says the guards told her they couldn't accept any gifts, but Harry and Meghan changed their minds as soon as they saw the portrait.

They were overwhelmed by the generosity.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldroyal familyMeghan Markleprince harry
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
More u.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
New Jersey woman charged with hacking Selena Gomez's email
Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101
Musikfest Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes
Drake says Will Smith wins 'In My Feelings Challenge'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Vineland
Child alerts family to Cherry Hill fire
Police investigate serious accident on Route 55
Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville
Muslim swimmers asked to leave public pool
Suspect charged in Philly developer stabbing near Rittenhouse Square
Vigil held for Sean Schellenger near Rittenhouse Square
Headstone unveiled for fallen firefighter in Philadelphia
Show More
Man killed by hit and run driver on I-495 in Newport, Delaware
Police: Man sought for stabbing in New Castle, Del.
Search for missing 61-year-old woman from Kensington
Man sought for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in N.J.
Stepfather of boy who died after allegedly hitting his head charged
More News