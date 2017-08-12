DISNEY

'DuckTales' reboot to premiere on Disney XD

A 30-year-old Disney classic is making a comeback -- a new version of the animated adventure show "DuckTales" is debuting on the Disney XD channel starting at midnight! (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (WPVI) --
A 30-year-old Disney classic is making a comeback -- a new version of the animated adventure show "DuckTales" is debuting on the Disney XD channel.

VIDEO: 'DuckTales' new Disney XD theme song
Here's a look at the new theme song for "DuckTales" that's airing on Disney XD.


The new "DuckTales" is launching with an hour-long television movie that will be presented all day starting at midnight on Saturday, Aug. 12 and run 24 consecutive times.

The series' regular episodes will begin Saturday, Sept. 23.

The "DuckTales" remake has been eagerly awaited by a generation of fans who grew up with the show, including executive producer Matt Youngberg and co-producer and story editor Francisco Angones, who loved the original series so much he even used lyrics from the theme song at his wedding!

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.

