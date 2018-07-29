U.S. & WORLD

Earliest known David Bowie recording going to auction

The earliest known studio recording of late music legend David Bowie is going up for auction.

It is a tape featuring 16-year-old Bowie singing lead for a group called The Konrads.

The tape was rejected, and only recently found by the band's former drummer.

Omega Auctions expects the tape to fetch at least $13,000 during bidding next month.

