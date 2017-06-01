ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

eBay UK preventing ticket scalping for Manchester benefit concert

(Rui Vieira/AP Photo | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Online reseller eBay is working to prevent ticket scalpers for Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert.



The "One Love Manchester" show will be held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured many more at a Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Proceeds from the show will go to an emergency fund for the city and the British Red Cross.

The concert is set to feature Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas and other artists. Tickets for the show sold out in less than six minutes.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmanchester explosionu.s. & worldmusicebay
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Live Nation - John Legend Sweepstakes presented by Strella Aesthetics
Online game Words with Friends adds 'covfefe' to its list
6 Sweet Treats in 17 Sweepstakes
Good Morning America coming to Philly Friday morning
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Philly councilman describes moment he was stabbed
Trump says US will withdraw from Paris climate accord
Obama says climate decision rejects the future
Police respond to incident at Philippines resort; injuries reported
Comey to testify June 8 on Russia investigation
Cherry Hill middle schooler in National Spelling Bee finals
$25K reward offered in shooting of 2-year-old, father
Show More
16-year-old girl accused of hacking Illinois Uber driver to death
Family of child found wandering in Allentown located
Woman beaten unconscious near hospital in Frankford
New drug kits save police dogs from opioid overdoses
Multiple bear sightings,including a face to face in Buckingham
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos