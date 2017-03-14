Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell
Higgins, the most-recent bachelor prior to Nick Viall proposed to Lauren Bushnell with a custom-made ring worth near $100,000, according to Entertainment Tonight. "The Art Deco ring is set with a central radiant cut diamond, and surrounded by over 240 round and baguette cut diamonds ... the total diamond weight comes out to approximately 4.25 carats."
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers
Former NFL player Jordan Rodgers picked out a touchdown-worthy, 3.5-carat ring to propose to The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher. According to Us Weekly, "the Neil Lane bling, picked out by Rodgers, features an oval-cut center stone and pavé diamonds along the band."
Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff
Chris Soules proposed to Whitney Bischoff at the end of season 19 of The Bachelor with a 4-carat, emerald-cut stone, according to The Knot. "Not only does the handmade diamond and platinum design feature high-clarity diamonds, but there are actually 115 of them on the ring."
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth
Shawn Booth won the hearts of The Bachelorette fans when he proposed with this 3.5-carat engagement ring. "The jewel, which was hand-crafted and signed by Lane himself, boasts a central round brilliant-cut diamond, 160 smaller diamonds, and an entwined band, all set in platinum," according to US Weekly.
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici
The star of season 17 of The Bachelor proposed to Giudici with a "3.15-carat platinum-and-diamond sparkler," according to People. The ring "features a center diamond exquisitely set with 164 smaller round diamonds."
Giudici swapped the ring for a new one because her fingers were "growing too much."
Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray
The star of The Bachelorette's 10th season said yes to this 3-carat oval diamond ring worth $72,000, according to HollywoodLife.com. "It's a large oval diamond set in platinum with a halo. The center stone is surrounded by smaller diamonds, giving the ring a very romantic feel."
