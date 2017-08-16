ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Enough is enough:'Jimmy Kimmel urges supporters to abandon Trump

The late night host had a blunt message for the president's supporters. (Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube)

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel gave a political but comedic monologue Tuesday night, urging the president's supporters to abandon him.

After Trump hosted a press conference where he repeatedly refused to condemn violent right-wing demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virgnia, Kimmel decided to address Donald Trump's supporters.


"And I'm not joking when I say I would feel more comfortable if Cersei Lannister was running this country," Kimmel said, referring to the "Game of Thrones" character. "It started as a press conference about infrastructure, and ended with our president making an angry and passionate defense of white supremacists. It was like if your book club meeting turned into a cockfight. It really was remarkable."

Then he suggested a plan he said he hoped everyone could get behind: Promote the president to king to reduce his power.

"Think about it," he said. "England has a queen. She lives in a palace. Everyone makes a big deal when she shows up. She has no power at all."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentjimmy kimmelcharlottesville demonstrationsdonald trump
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Watch one movie a day in theater for $10 a month
This Day in History: Elvis Presley passes away
A silent 'song' is climbing the iTunes charts
Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
After Campbell's CEO resigns, Trump disbands councils
Suspect who urinated on Philadelphia synagogue ID'd, charged
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing eggs at Frank Rizzo statue
Mourners remember woman killed at Virginia rally
Lawmakers slam Trump for laying 'blame on both sides' in Charlottesville rally
Defiant Trump again blames "both sides" in Virginia protest
SEPTA unveils Transit Watch mobile security app
Solidarity vigil held at Garden of Reflection
Show More
Powerball jackpot tops $430 million
Mystery NJ wedding crashers come forward
AccuWeather: Foggy Start, Warm This Afternoon
Death investigation underway in Newtown Square
Former camp counselor sentenced for downloading child porn
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos