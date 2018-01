Kesha, center, performs "Praying" as, from left, Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels provide back up vocals at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

From Bruno Mars' 24 karat night to Kesha's emotional #MeToo moment, EN's Aunyea Lachelle highlights the best of music's biggest night.Plus, Elton John and Miley Cyrus created magic in collaborating on a classic, while a host of stars paid tribute to women on the red carpet.