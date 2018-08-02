ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ewan McGregor and Pooh talk on new 'Christopher Robin' movie

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Alicia Vitarelli on Action News at 4 p.m. on August 2, 2018.

By
We first met Winnie the Pooh back in 1926, as the star of A.A. Milne's famous book series.

More than nine decades have passed, and the silly old bear is still captivating hearts.

Now, Pooh and friends are back in a brand new way.

For the first time ever, we're headed for a new adventure in Hundred Acre Wood in live action.

EMBED More News Videos

Alicia Vitarelli sits down for one-on-one interviews with Pooh, Eeyore, Tigger and Piglet to discuss the new Disney movie "Christopher Robin."



I had a chance to chat with the director and stars of Disney's latest film - "Christopher Robin."

Pooh is lost, and can't find his friends.

The iconic bear seeks out Christopher Robin, who is now all grown up.

Turns out, he is lost too.

This is a film that shows us how to find our inner child and revive and cherish that part of our heart.

Director Marc Forster says he wanted to introduce Pooh to a new generation, while also tugging at the heartstrings of fans who've grown up right along with Christopher Robin.

Actors Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell tell me this is a reminder of what we once were and finding that sweet spot of life.

It's a film about the joys of time, and the notion that sometimes, doing nothing leads the very best something.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviedisney
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 must-see music events in Philadelphia
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Musikfest back in business after weekend flooding
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
Show More
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More News