Ewan McGregor and Pooh talk on new 'Christopher Robin' movie

Alicia Vitarelli sits down for one-on-one interviews with Pooh, Eeyore, Tigger and Piglet to discuss the new Disney movie "Christopher Robin."

We first met Winnie the Pooh back in 1926, as the star of A.A. Milne's famous book series.More than nine decades have passed, and the silly old bear is still captivating hearts.Now, Pooh and friends are back in a brand new way.For the first time ever, we're headed for a new adventure in Hundred Acre Wood in live action.I had a chance to chat with the director and stars of Disney's latest film - "Christopher Robin."Pooh is lost, and can't find his friends.The iconic bear seeks out Christopher Robin, who is now all grown up.Turns out, he is lost too.This is a film that shows us how to find our inner child and revive and cherish that part of our heart.Director Marc Forster says he wanted to introduce Pooh to a new generation, while also tugging at the heartstrings of fans who've grown up right along with Christopher Robin.Actors Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell tell me this is a reminder of what we once were and finding that sweet spot of life.It's a film about the joys of time, and the notion that sometimes, doing nothing leads the very best something.-----