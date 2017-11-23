Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
LIVE VIDEO
Funeral for Lt. Matthew LeTourneau
Watch Now
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Philly Proud
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
The Liberty Medal
Visions
Inside Story
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
LIVE VIDEO
Funeral for Lt. Matthew LeTourneau
Watch Now
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Feld Entertainment, Inc. - Marvel Universe Live Sweepstakes
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Feld Entertainment, Inc. - Marvel Universe Live Ticket Sweepstakes Rules
Four (4) winners will each receive four (4) tickets to see Marvel Universe Live at The Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia PA on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00pm. (Approximate Retail Value: $200).
Marvel is not a sponsor, endorser or administrator of this Promotion.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
marvel universe live
6abc contests and sweepstakes
Email
share
share
tweet
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here's your full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
Wonder Woman honored for female representation in film
Seal accuses Oprah of ignoring Weinstein rumors
Local actress makes debut in Philly Les Miserables
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Funeral underway for fallen Philadelphia firefighter
SEPTA train, passenger vehicle collide in Lansdale
Victim shot trying to stop robbery in North Philly
Man rescued from high-rise construction site in Center City
AccuWeather: Mild, Periods of Rain Today
Trump: 'Never said anything derogatory about Haitians'
Firefighters battle blaze at Penn's Landing
Deadly shooting in Darby Township
Show More
Document: Penn student's friend seemed nervous, had dirty nails
2 women sought for drugging, robbing man in Bensalem
Police: Suspect found dead after Gloucester Twp. standoff
Hundreds gather to pay final respects to fallen firefighter
Death threat alleged against doctor charged in wife's death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Philly Proud
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
The Liberty Medal
Visions
Inside Story
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia