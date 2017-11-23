  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Feld Entertainment, Inc. - Marvel Universe Live Sweepstakes



Feld Entertainment, Inc. - Marvel Universe Live Ticket Sweepstakes Rules
Four (4) winners will each receive four (4) tickets to see Marvel Universe Live at The Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia PA on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00pm. (Approximate Retail Value: $200).

Marvel is not a sponsor, endorser or administrator of this Promotion.
