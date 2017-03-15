Find out the most popular Disney princesses by state

Does your state like The Little Mermaid's Ariel more than Snow White? Or does your state prefer Beauty and the Beast's Belle over Frozen's Elsa?
A new post from Decluttr shows which Disney princess each state loves the most. The results were based off of search data from Google.
Elsa was the most popular princess, topping searches in eight states, according to Decluttr. Belle was the most popular in six states, as well as Moana, the newest Disney princess. The full list of states and their corresponding Disney princess is below.
Alabama -- Pocahontas
Alaska -- Moana
Arizona -- Belle
Arkansas -- Mulan
California -- Snow White
Colorado -- Aurora
Connecticut -- Snow White
Delaware -- Pocahontas
Florida -- Rapunzel
Georgia -- Moana
Hawaii -- Mulan
Idaho -- Belle
Illinois -- Rapunzel
Indiana -- Cinderella
Iowa -- Pocahontas
Kansas -- Cinderella
Kentucky -- Cinderella
Louisiana -- Moana
Maine -- Snow White
Maryland -- Pocahontas
Massachusetts -- Mulan
Michigan -- Moana
Minnesota -- Cinderella
Mississippi -- Moana
Missouri -- Elsa
Montana -- Elsa
Nebraska -- Elsa
Nevada -- Snow White
New Hampshire -- Rapunzel
New Jersey -- Belle
New Mexico -- Elsa
New York -- Ariel
North Carolina -- Elsa
North Dakota -- Aurora
Ohio -- Elsa
Oklahoma -- Elsa
Oregon -- Belle
Pennsylvania -- Belle
Rhode Island -- Aurora
South Carolina -- Ariel
South Dakota -- Rapunzel
Tennessee -- Pocahontas
Texas -- Elsa
Utah -- Moana
Vermont -- Aurora
Virginia -- Pocahontas
Washington -- Belle
West Virginia -- Pocahontas
Wisconsin -- Aurora
Wyoming -- Aurora
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
