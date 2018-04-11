WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Flamingo or Flamenco? 'Wheel of Fortune' flub goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes big mistake. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

You may have seen a major flub on 'Wheel of Fortune' Monday night.

The category was Fun & Games.

All the letters were eventually revealed. The puzzle read: 'Flamenco Dance Lessons.'

But contestant Jonny Knowles still couldn't get it right.

EMBED More News Videos

Eagles fans' favorite Wheel of Fortune puzzle of all time. From the March 5, 2018 episode.



Instead of 'Flamenco,' Knowles said 'Flamingo.'

Knowles, who is from North Carolina, admits he just messed up.

"I was nervous. I've never been on national TV before. It was crazy. A slip of the tongue, literally," Knowles said.

EMBED More News Videos

One Wheel of Fortune contestant may hope strangers show some kindness after this guess.



The contestant next to him did pronounce the puzzle right.

If Knowles correctly said the puzzle, he would have won $7,100 and a trip to Spain.


------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentwheel of fortune
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Wheel of Fortune contestant flubs 'Streetcar' puzzle
Eagles fans' favorite Wheel of Fortune puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Eagles fans' favorite Wheel of Fortune puzzle
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's popsicle bike answer goes viral
Wheel of Fortune contestant flubs 'Streetcar' puzzle
Wheel of Fortune appearance bittersweet for NJ man
More wheel of fortune
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Police: Suspect robbed bank to impress Taylor Swift
Entertainment Now: Cardi B reveals pregnancy, album; Drake pens thank you to women
Michael Fishman talks about D.J.'s future on 'Roseanne'
Idol Sweepstakes
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Chester University on alert after shooting near campus
AP sources: House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election
76ers, Patriots owners visit Meek Mill in prison
Abington School Board apologizes for 'misjudgment' in high school renaming
Penn ignored suicidal student's pleas for help, parents say in lawsuit
Firefighter injured battling Lancaster County resort fire
Pedestrian struck and killed in Burlington County
As Russia warns against US strike, Trump threatens missiles
Show More
1 year later search continues for missing Malvern woman
Cosby prosecutors line up accusers after 'con-artist' attack
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Still Cool Today
1st Round Rivalry: Flyers meet Penguins in playoffs
'I made mistakes,' Zuckerberg wrote in notes for testimony
More News