Fourth local contestant performs in American Idol's Top 24 Sunday

Fourth local contestant competing in American Idol's Top 24 on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
American Idol continues Sunday with the second group of top 24 contestants.

This is the last time their fate is in the hands of the judges.
Galloway Township's Mara Justine will be one of the budding stars taking the stage.

The high school senior is looking for a shot to join the other three local contestants who made it to the live shows last week: Catie Turner, Dennis Lorenzo and Michael J. Woodard.

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

Third local contestant wins golden ticket to Hollywood on American Idol: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5am on March 13, 2018.


